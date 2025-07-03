English

Boost your reasoning skills with these 8 puzzles for competitive exams

Jul 03 2025
Author: Ishwi Singh
8 Fun Tricky Reasoning Questions

Here are 8 fun reasoning questions. Test your competitive exam preparation by solving math puzzles, word puzzles, and blood relation questions. Answers are at the end.
Logical Reasoning Q1

If 'book' is to 'read', 'pen' is to 'write', then 'ear' is to? 

A) Listen B) Speak C) See D) Hold

Word Puzzle Q2

Which word relates to all these words? (School, College, University) 

A) Study B) Teacher C) Student D) Education

Math Puzzle Q3

Adding 15 to a number makes it divisible by both 2 and 3. What is the number? 

A) 27 B) 45 C) 51 D) 63

Analogy Q4

If 'Sun : Day', then 'Moon : ?' 

A) Night B) Light C) Stars D) Clouds

Logical Puzzle Q5

There are 6 mangoes in a basket. You take out 4. How many mangoes do you have? 

A) 2 B) 4 C) 6 D) 0

Blood Relation Q6

Reena is Sona's mother. Sona is Mohit's sister. Mohit's father is Ram. What is Ram's relation to Reena? 

A) Husband B) Brother C) Father-in-law D) Father

Missing Number Puzzle Q7

Numbers in a series are given: 5, 11, 23, 47, ? 

A) 95 B) 96 C) 97 D) 98

Odd One Out Q8

Which of the following is different? 

A) Paris B) Tokyo C) Delhi D) Taj Mahal

Check the Correct Answers for All Questions Here

1 Answer: A) Listen 

2 Answer: D) Education 

3 Answer: C) 51 

4 Answer: A) Night 

5 Answer: B) 4 

6 Answer: A) Husband 

7 Answer: C) 97 

8 Answer: D) Taj Mahal

