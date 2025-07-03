Boost your reasoning skills with these 8 puzzles for competitive exams

If 'book' is to 'read', 'pen' is to 'write', then 'ear' is to?
A) Listen B) Speak C) See D) Hold
Which word relates to all these words? (School, College, University)
A) Study B) Teacher C) Student D) Education
Adding 15 to a number makes it divisible by both 2 and 3. What is the number?
A) 27 B) 45 C) 51 D) 63
If 'Sun : Day', then 'Moon : ?'
A) Night B) Light C) Stars D) Clouds
There are 6 mangoes in a basket. You take out 4. How many mangoes do you have?
A) 2 B) 4 C) 6 D) 0
Reena is Sona's mother. Sona is Mohit's sister. Mohit's father is Ram. What is Ram's relation to Reena?
A) Husband B) Brother C) Father-in-law D) Father
Numbers in a series are given: 5, 11, 23, 47, ?
A) 95 B) 96 C) 97 D) 98
Which of the following is different?
A) Paris B) Tokyo C) Delhi D) Taj Mahal
1 Answer: A) Listen
2 Answer: D) Education
3 Answer: C) 51
4 Answer: A) Night
5 Answer: B) 4
6 Answer: A) Husband
7 Answer: C) 97
8 Answer: D) Taj Mahal
