8 reasoning questions that stumped everyone, can you answer?

A person walks 10 meters south, then turns left and walks 10 meters, then turns left again and walks 10 meters. In which direction is he now?
A) North B) South C) East D) West
In coding-decoding, if TABLE is written as GZOVI, how will CHAIR be written?
A) SXZIR B) XZVRI C) XZGVH D) GZOVH
If the letters are reversed while writing STATION, what will be the third letter?
A) I B) T C) O D) A
A man sells an item worth ₹5600 at a 25% loss. What was the cost price?
A) ₹7466 B) ₹6200 C) ₹7467 D) ₹7467.5
3, 9, 27, 81, ?, 729 — What will come in the blank space?
A) 162 B) 243 C) 121 D) 189
Pointing towards a woman, Amit said - she is the daughter of my father's wife. What is the woman's relationship with Amit?
A) Sister B) Cousin C) Maternal Aunt D) Paternal Aunt
Lotus flower in a pond, which doubles every day. If it covers the entire pond in 20 days, in how many days will it cover half the pond?
A) 10 days B) 15 days C) 18 days D) 19 days
Which of the following words cannot be made using the letters of "ZEBRA"?
A) BEAR B) RAZE C) BRAZE D) BARE
1 Answer: A) North
2 Answer: C) XZGVH
3 Answer: B) T (NOTAITS)
4 Answer: D) ₹7467.5
5 Answer: B) 243
6 Answer: A) Sister
7 Answer: D) 19 days
8 Answer: C) BRAZE
