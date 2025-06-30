English

8 reasoning questions that stumped everyone, can you answer?

Jun 30 2025
Author: Team Asianet Newsable
8 Tricky Reasoning Questions

Here are 8 tricky reasoning questions. You can check your competitive exam preparation by answering these. The correct answers to all questions are given at the end.
Logical Reasoning Q1

A person walks 10 meters south, then turns left and walks 10 meters, then turns left again and walks 10 meters. In which direction is he now? 

A) North B) South C) East D) West

Coding-Decoding Q2

In coding-decoding, if TABLE is written as GZOVI, how will CHAIR be written? 

A) SXZIR B) XZVRI C) XZGVH D) GZOVH

Word Puzzle/Letter Puzzle Q3

If the letters are reversed while writing STATION, what will be the third letter? 

A) I B) T C) O D) A

Math Puzzle Q4

A man sells an item worth ₹5600 at a 25% loss. What was the cost price? 

A) ₹7466 B) ₹6200 C) ₹7467 D) ₹7467.5

Math Number Puzzle Q5

3, 9, 27, 81, ?, 729 — What will come in the blank space? 

A) 162 B) 243 C) 121 D) 189

Blood Relation Q6

Pointing towards a woman, Amit said - she is the daughter of my father's wife. What is the woman's relationship with Amit? 

A) Sister B) Cousin C) Maternal Aunt D) Paternal Aunt

Reasoning Q7

Lotus flower in a pond, which doubles every day. If it covers the entire pond in 20 days, in how many days will it cover half the pond? 

A) 10 days B) 15 days C) 18 days D) 19 days

Word Puzzle Q8

Which of the following words cannot be made using the letters of "ZEBRA"? 

A) BEAR B) RAZE C) BRAZE D) BARE

Check the correct answers to all questions here

1 Answer: A) North 

2 Answer: C) XZGVH 

3 Answer: B) T (NOTAITS) 

4 Answer: D) ₹7467.5 

5 Answer: B) 243 

6 Answer: A) Sister 

7 Answer: D) 19 days 

8 Answer: C) BRAZE

