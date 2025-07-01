8 tricky questions that confuse even toppers in SSC-Bank exams

Here are 8 reasoning questions. By answering these tricky but fun questions, you can check your ability to solve math puzzles and blood relation questions.
Which word is different from the other three?
A. Fan B. Bulb C. Tubelight D. Cooler
Rahul walked 10 meters north, then turned right and walked 5 meters, then turned left and walked 5 meters. In which direction is he now?
A. North-East B. North C. East D. West
If TABLE is coded as GZOOV, how will CHAIR be coded?
A. XSZRI B. XZQRI C. XZSRH D. XZRIR
2, 6, 12, 20, ?, 42 — What will come in place of '?'?
A. 30 B. 28 C. 32 D. 36
It takes 10 minutes to fill a bucket with water. If 5 pipes are running, how long will it take to fill?
A. 1 minute B. 2 minutes C. 5 minutes D. 10 minutes
Ram is Shyam's brother. Shyam is Seema's son. Seema is Gopal's wife. How is Ram related to Gopal?
A. Son B. Son-in-law C. Grandson D. Uncle
A man's current age is 4 times his son's age. After 5 years, his age will be three times his son's age. What is the son's current age?
A. 5 years B. 6 years C. 8 years D. 10 years
All roses are flowers. Some flowers are trees. So which is correct?
A. All roses are trees
B. Some roses are trees
C. All flowers are roses
D. No definite conclusion can be drawn
1 Ans: D. Cooler
2 Ans: A. North-East
3 Ans: A. XSZRI
4 Ans: A. 30
5 Ans: B. 2 minutes
6 Ans: A. Son
7 Ans: D. 5 years
8 Ans: D. No definite conclusion can be drawn
