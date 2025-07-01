English

8 tricky questions that confuse even toppers in SSC-Bank exams

career Jul 01 2025
Author: Team Asianet Newsable Image Credits:Getty
8 Tricky Reasoning Questions

Here are 8 reasoning questions. By answering these tricky but fun questions, you can check your ability to solve math puzzles and blood relation questions. 

Word Puzzle: Question 1

Which word is different from the other three? 

A. Fan B. Bulb C. Tubelight D. Cooler

Direction Sense: Question 2

Rahul walked 10 meters north, then turned right and walked 5 meters, then turned left and walked 5 meters. In which direction is he now? 

A. North-East B. North C. East D. West

Coding-Decoding: Question 3

If TABLE is coded as GZOOV, how will CHAIR be coded? 

A. XSZRI B. XZQRI C. XZSRH D. XZRIR

Series: Question 4

2, 6, 12, 20, ?, 42 — What will come in place of '?'? 

A. 30 B. 28 C. 32 D. 36

Brain Teaser: Question 5

It takes 10 minutes to fill a bucket with water. If 5 pipes are running, how long will it take to fill? 

A. 1 minute B. 2 minutes C. 5 minutes D. 10 minutes

Blood Relation: Question 6

Ram is Shyam's brother. Shyam is Seema's son. Seema is Gopal's wife. How is Ram related to Gopal? 

A. Son B. Son-in-law C. Grandson D. Uncle

Math Puzzle: Question 7

A man's current age is 4 times his son's age. After 5 years, his age will be three times his son's age. What is the son's current age? 

A. 5 years B. 6 years C. 8 years D. 10 years

Logic-Based Reasoning: Question 8

All roses are flowers. Some flowers are trees. So which is correct? 

A. All roses are trees 

B. Some roses are trees 

C. All flowers are roses 

D. No definite conclusion can be drawn

Check the correct answers to all questions here

1 Ans: D. Cooler 

2 Ans: A. North-East 

3 Ans: A. XSZRI 

4 Ans: A. 30 

5 Ans: B. 2 minutes 

6 Ans: A. Son 

7 Ans: D. 5 years 

8 Ans: D. No definite conclusion can be drawn

