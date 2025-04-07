IITian to UPSC: Meet India's Richest IAS, Amit Kataria's Net Worth

Career
Amit Kataria is considered India's richest IAS officer. However, his beginnings were very simple. When he started his job, he took a salary of only ₹1.
Amit Kataria left the family business and chose to become an IAS because his dream was to serve the country.
IAS Amit Kataria belongs to a wealthy family. His family runs a large real estate business in Gurugram (Haryana), with an annual income in crores.
In 2015, Amit Kataria made headlines for wearing black sunglasses while meeting PM Modi. He was then serving as the collector of Chhattisgarh's Bastar district.
Due to wearing black glasses during the meeting with PM Modi, he also received a show-cause notice from the then Chief Minister Raman Singh.
Amit did his schooling from DPS RK Puram in Delhi and then did B.Tech in Electrical Engineering from IIT Delhi.
After completing engineering, IITian Amit Kataria started preparing for UPSC and became an IAS in 2003 by securing 18th rank. He got Chhattisgarh cadre.
Amit Kataria's wife is Asmita Handa, who is a commercial pilot by profession. Both are fond of traveling and often share their travel photos on Instagram.
According to media reports, Amit Kataria's total assets are estimated to be around ₹8.90 crore. This is the reason why he is called the richest IAS officer in the country.
