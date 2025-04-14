Ambedkar Jayanti: Life, Legacy and Teachings of Dr BR Ambedkar

Career
Today, April 14th, marks the birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar. He is known as the architect of the Constitution, a social reformer, and a great thinker.
But do you know some very interesting and inspiring aspects related to Bhimrao Ambedkar's life? Learn 10 interesting facts related to Baba Saheb's life.
Dr. Ambedkar was born on April 14, 1891, in the town of Mhow in Madhya Pradesh. This is where his struggles and great thinking began.
Baba Saheb's father, Ramji Sakpal, was a Subedar in the army, and his mother, Bhimabai, was a simple housewife. He inherited discipline and hard work.
Bhimrao Ambedkar Ji received his early education in Mhow, Bhiwandi, and Mumbai. In 1907, he passed matriculation from Government High School, Mumbai.
In 1912, Baba Saheb obtained a doctorate in Economics from Columbia University in America. This was a great achievement at that time.
In 1916, Baba Saheb obtained a PhD from the London School of Economics. This shows how scholarly and hardworking he was as a student.
In 1927, he chose the path of Buddhism and remained steadfast on that ideology throughout his life. He also inspired millions of people to adopt Buddhism.
From 1942 to 1945, Baba Saheb became the Law Minister in the first cabinet of British India. In 1946, he was appointed Chairman of the Constitution Drafting Committee.
Mahatma Jyotiba Phule had a profound influence on Dr. Ambedkar's thoughts. He instilled a sense of social justice and equality in Ambedkar Ji's mind.
After independence, when the first government was formed in the country, Baba Saheb was made the first Law Minister of the country.
Baba Saheb passed away in his sleep on December 6, 1956. It is said that he took his last breath after completing his last book "Buddha and His Dhamma".
