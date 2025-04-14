Career

Ambedkar Jayanti: Life, Legacy and Teachings of Dr BR Ambedkar

Bharat Ratna Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar's birth anniversary

Today, April 14th, marks the birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar. He is known as the architect of the Constitution, a social reformer, and a great thinker.

10 interesting facts related to Baba Saheb's life

But do you know some very interesting and inspiring aspects related to Bhimrao Ambedkar's life? Learn 10 interesting facts related to Baba Saheb's life.

Where was Baba Saheb born?

Dr. Ambedkar was born on April 14, 1891, in the town of Mhow in Madhya Pradesh. This is where his struggles and great thinking began.

What was the family environment like?

Baba Saheb's father, Ramji Sakpal, was a Subedar in the army, and his mother, Bhimabai, was a simple housewife. He inherited discipline and hard work.

Where did Baba Saheb receive his early education?

Bhimrao Ambedkar Ji received his early education in Mhow, Bhiwandi, and Mumbai. In 1907, he passed matriculation from Government High School, Mumbai.

Studied abroad, received a doctorate from Columbia University

In 1912, Baba Saheb obtained a doctorate in Economics from Columbia University in America. This was a great achievement at that time.

PhD from London School

In 1916, Baba Saheb obtained a PhD from the London School of Economics. This shows how scholarly and hardworking he was as a student.

Adopted Buddhism

In 1927, he chose the path of Buddhism and remained steadfast on that ideology throughout his life. He also inspired millions of people to adopt Buddhism.

Became a minister in the first cabinet

From 1942 to 1945, Baba Saheb became the Law Minister in the first cabinet of British India. In 1946, he was appointed Chairman of the Constitution Drafting Committee.

Baba Saheb took inspiration from these

Mahatma Jyotiba Phule had a profound influence on Dr. Ambedkar's thoughts. He instilled a sense of social justice and equality in Ambedkar Ji's mind.

First Law Minister of Independent India

After independence, when the first government was formed in the country, Baba Saheb was made the first Law Minister of the country.

How did the death happen?

Baba Saheb passed away in his sleep on December 6, 1956. It is said that he took his last breath after completing his last book "Buddha and His Dhamma".

