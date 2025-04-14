Test Your IQ: Math Puzzles for UPSC, SSC, Bank Exams

Career
Here are 8 tricky IQ questions. By answering them, you can check your reasoning, math puzzle, and blood relation question-solving brain power. Answers are given at the end.
If Ram's son's sister's name is Sima, and Sima's mother's name is Rita, then what is Ram's relationship to Rita?
A) Brother
B) Sister
C) Husband
D) Father-in-law
Human : Body :: Book : ?
A) Knowledge
B) Author
C) Pages
D) Line
Tell a word that can be read the same way from both directions?
A) radar
B) Civic
C) Rotator
D) All of the above
A person bought 15 sugarcanes, costing ₹10, ₹15, ₹20, ₹25, ₹30, and ₹35 respectively. What is the total cost of the sugarcanes?
A) ₹300
B) ₹250
C) ₹275
D) ₹150
5000 people live in a city. 30% of people drink only water, 40% people drink only juice, and 20% people drink both. How many people drink only water?
A) 1500
B) 1300
C) 1000
What can you see but not touch, yet it is always with you?
A) Air
B) Time
C) Sunlight
D) Your thoughts
There are 3 words given in a word. A new word is formed by joining each word to each other. Like
Puriya+Patt=Patti
Well+Water=Waiter
Now, "Car+Patt ?"
A)Part
B)Book
C) Carpet
A series of letters is given: C, F, I, L, O, ___
A) P
B) Q
C) R
D) S
1 Answer: C) Husband
2 Answer: C) Pages
3 Answer: D) All of the above
4 Answer: C) ₹275
5 Answer: B) 1300
6 Answer: B) Time
7 Answer: C) Carpet
8 Answer: A) P
