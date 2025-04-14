Career

Test Your IQ: Math Puzzles for UPSC, SSC, Bank Exams

8 Tricky IQ Questions

Here are 8 tricky IQ questions. By answering them, you can check your reasoning, math puzzle, and blood relation question-solving brain power. Answers are given at the end.

Blood Relation Question: 1

If Ram's son's sister's name is Sima, and Sima's mother's name is Rita, then what is Ram's relationship to Rita?

A) Brother

B) Sister

C) Husband

D) Father-in-law

Analogies Question: 2

Human : Body :: Book : ?

A) Knowledge

B) Author

C) Pages

D) Line

Word Puzzle Question: 3

Tell a word that can be read the same way from both directions?

A) radar

B) Civic

C) Rotator

D) All of the above

Equation Question: 4

A person bought 15 sugarcanes, costing ₹10, ₹15, ₹20, ₹25, ₹30, and ₹35 respectively. What is the total cost of the sugarcanes?

A) ₹300

B) ₹250

C) ₹275

D) ₹150

Data Interpretation Question: 5

5000 people live in a city. 30% of people drink only water, 40% people drink only juice, and 20% people drink both. How many people drink only water?

A) 1500

B) 1300

C) 1000

 

Mind Riddle Question: 6

What can you see but not touch, yet it is always with you?

A) Air

B) Time

C) Sunlight

D) Your thoughts

Word Puzzle Question: 7

There are 3 words given in a word. A new word is formed by joining each word to each other. Like

Puriya+Patt=Patti

Well+Water=Waiter

Now, "Car+Patt ?"

A)Part

B)Book

C) Carpet

Reasoning Question: 8

A series of letters is given: C, F, I, L, O, ___

A) P

B) Q

C) R

D) S

Check the Correct Answers to All Questions Here

1 Answer: C) Husband

2 Answer: C) Pages

3 Answer: D) All of the above

4 Answer: C) ₹275

5 Answer: B) 1300

6 Answer: B) Time

7 Answer: C) Carpet

8 Answer: A) P

