NEET JEE Coaching Fees in Kota: Cost of Living and Scholarships

Career
Kota is known as the coaching capital of India. Lakhs of students come to prepare for NEET-JEE. Key institutes include Allen, Resonance, Motion, Aakash, Vibrant.
For JEE: 2-year course: with classes 11th and 12th 1-year course after 12th (Dropper Batch) Crash Course: in the months before the exam
(A) NEET Preparation Fees: 2-year course: ₹2.5 Lakh to ₹3.5 Lakh (Annual ₹1.25-₹1.75 Lakh) 1-year course: ₹1.4 Lakh to ₹1.8 Lakh- Course: ₹25,000 to ₹50,000
B) JEE Fees: 2-year course: ₹2.5 Lakh to ₹3.5 Lakh
Institutes offer fee discounts from 10% to 90% through scholarship tests (eg, Allen's TALLENTEX, Aakash's ANTHE, etc). Special discounts are given to economically weaker students.
Expenses: Hostel/PG Room Rent: ₹8,000–15,000
