NEET JEE Coaching Fees in Kota: Cost of Living and Scholarships

Top Coaching Centers in Kota

Kota is known as the coaching capital of India. Lakhs of students come to prepare for NEET-JEE. Key institutes include Allen, Resonance, Motion, Aakash, Vibrant.

Duration of Courses

  • Course Duration: For NEET: 2-year course: with classes 11th and 12th (Foundation + Target)
  • 1-year course: only after 12th Crash Course: 3-4 months before the exam

JEE - 2 Year Course

For JEE: 2-year course: with classes 11th and 12th 1-year course after 12th (Dropper Batch) Crash Course: in the months before the exam

NEET Preparation Fees

(A) NEET Preparation Fees: 2-year course: ₹2.5 Lakh to ₹3.5 Lakh (Annual ₹1.25-₹1.75 Lakh) 1-year course: ₹1.4 Lakh to ₹1.8 Lakh- Course: ₹25,000 to ₹50,000

JEE Fees in Kota

B) JEE Fees: 2-year course: ₹2.5 Lakh to ₹3.5 Lakh

  • 1-year course: ₹1.5 Lakh to ₹1.9 Lakh
  • Crash Course: ₹20,000 to ₹45,000
  • Note: Depends on the institute, faculty, batch type

Scholarships and Discounts

Institutes offer fee discounts from 10% to 90% through scholarship tests (eg, Allen's TALLENTEX, Aakash's ANTHE, etc). Special discounts are given to economically weaker students.

Total One-Year Expenses in Kota

Expenses: Hostel/PG Room Rent: ₹8,000–15,000

  • Food per month: ₹3k–6k
  • Study Material per month: ₹5k–15k
  • Total expenses in 1 year: 2 Lakh–4 Lakh (Coaching + Accommodation + Food)

