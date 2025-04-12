Career

IQ Test: Think You're Smart? Try These 7 Questions!

7 Tricky IQ Questions

By answering these, you can check your brain capacity to solve reasoning, math puzzles, and blood relation questions. All answers are given at the end.

Blood Relation Puzzle Q. 1

Pointing to a man, a woman said - "He is the son of the only brother of my husband's sister." How is the woman related to that boy?

A) Mother 

B) Aunt

C) Sister

D) Aunt

Word Puzzle Q. 2

If TABLE is written as UCDMF, then what will CHAIR be written as?

Options:

A) DIBJS

B) DIBKR

C) EJCJS

D) BHAIQ

How Many Hugs? Q. 3

There are 5 people in a room. Each person hugs everyone else once. How many hugs will there be in total?

A) 5

B) 10 

C) 15

D) 20

Logical Odd One Out Q. 4

Which of the following words is different from the rest?

Pen, Pencil, Eraser, Paper, Sharpener

A) Pen

B) Paper 

C) Sharpener

D) Eraser

How Much Profit? Q. 5

A man buys a soap for ₹4 from ₹10 and sells it for ₹5. Then he buys the same soap for ₹6 and sells it for ₹7. What is his total profit?

A) ₹1

B) ₹2

C) ₹3

D) ₹4

Math Puzzle (Logical Puzzle) Q. 6

1 = 3, 2 = 3, 3 = 5, 4 = 4, 5 = ?

A) 5

B) 4

C) 3

D) 6

Tricky Reasoning Question Q. 7

A room has 4 corners. There is a cat sitting in every corner. Each cat has three cats in front of it. How many cats are there in the room in total?

A) 3

B) 4

C) 6

D) 8

Check the Correct Answers to All Questions Here

1 Correct answer: A) Mother

2 Correct answer: B) DIBKR

3 Correct answer: B) 10

4 Correct answer: B) Paper

5 Correct answer: B) ₹2

6 Answer: A) 5

7 Answer: B) 4

Top 10 Countries with most Universities in the World

Impress Hiring Managers: Top 8 Qualities for Job Interview Success

Dhoni to lead CSK again: 10 leadership lessons from Captain Cool

Vineeta Singh's Fearless Business Mind: Fitness, Fashion & Luxury