IQ Test: Think You're Smart? Try These 7 Questions!

By answering these, you can check your brain capacity to solve reasoning, math puzzles, and blood relation questions. All answers are given at the end.
Pointing to a man, a woman said - "He is the son of the only brother of my husband's sister." How is the woman related to that boy?
A) Mother
B) Aunt
C) Sister
D) Aunt
If TABLE is written as UCDMF, then what will CHAIR be written as?
Options:
A) DIBJS
B) DIBKR
C) EJCJS
D) BHAIQ
There are 5 people in a room. Each person hugs everyone else once. How many hugs will there be in total?
A) 5
B) 10
C) 15
D) 20
Which of the following words is different from the rest?
Pen, Pencil, Eraser, Paper, Sharpener
A) Pen
B) Paper
C) Sharpener
D) Eraser
A man buys a soap for ₹4 from ₹10 and sells it for ₹5. Then he buys the same soap for ₹6 and sells it for ₹7. What is his total profit?
A) ₹1
B) ₹2
C) ₹3
D) ₹4
1 = 3, 2 = 3, 3 = 5, 4 = 4, 5 = ?
B) 4
C) 3
D) 6
A room has 4 corners. There is a cat sitting in every corner. Each cat has three cats in front of it. How many cats are there in the room in total?
A) 3
C) 6
D) 8
1 Correct answer: A) Mother
2 Correct answer: B) DIBKR
3 Correct answer: B) 10
4 Correct answer: B) Paper
5 Correct answer: B) ₹2
6 Answer: A) 5
7 Answer: B) 4
