Tricky IQ Test: 6 Questions Only Sharp Minds Can Solve

Here are 6 IQ questions. By answering these, you can check your ability to solve reasoning, blood relation questions, and math puzzles. All answers are given at the end.
Pointing to a person, Amit said - "He is the daughter of the wife of the only son of my father." How is that girl related to Amit?
A) Sister
B) Daughter
C) Daughter-in-law
A man went 5 km north, then 3 km west, then 5 km south, and finally 3 km east. Tell me, where is he?
A) At the starting point
B) 2 km away
C) 3 km away
D) 5 km away
When a number is multiplied by half of itself, it becomes 50. What will be the number?
A) 5
B) 10
C) 20
D) 25
There is a number, which leaves a remainder of 2 when divided by 3, a remainder of 3 when divided by 4, and a remainder of 4 when divided by 5. What is that number?
A) 39
B) 59
If LION = 50, TIGER = 60, then ELEPHANT = ?
A) 70
B) 80
C) 90
D) 100
3 doctors operated on Rohan's brother, but none of them was his brother. How?
A) They were his uncles
B) They were his sisters
C) They were his friends
D) They were his fathers
1 Answer: (C) Daughter
2 Answer: (A) At the starting point
3 Answer: (B) 10
4 Answer: (C) 59
5 Answer: (B) 80
6 Answer: (B) They were his sisters
