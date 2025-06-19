English

Can you solve these 7 tricky brain teasers?

Author: Ishwi Singh Image Credits:Getty
7 Tricky IQ Questions

Here are 7 tricky IQ questions. By solving these, you can check your brainpower in solving reasoning, math puzzles, and blood relation questions. Answers are provided at the end.
Syllogism Question: 1

1: All books are pens. 2: Some pens are papers. Conclusion: I. Some books are papers. II. All pens are books. 

A. Only I is correct 

B. Only II correct 

C. Both wrong 

D. Both correct

Logical Puzzle: 2

A doctor performed 3 operations on Monday, 4 on Tuesday, 5 on Wednesday... and so on until Saturday. How many operations did he perform in total?
Calendar Question: 3

If August 15, 2025, is Friday, what day was August 15, 2024?
Blood Relation Question: 4

What is the relationship between Ravi and the son of his sister's mother's husband?
Word Puzzle: 5

If "TIGER" is written as code 59175, what will be the code for "GRATE"?
Direction Sense Question: 6

Ram walked 10 meters north, then turned right and walked 10 meters, then turned right again and walked 10 meters. How far is he from his starting point?
Word Puzzle: 7

There are 5 friends in a room - A, B, C, D, and E. A is to the left of B, to the right of C, and near D. Who is sitting on the extreme right?
Check the correct answers to all questions here

1 Answer: C. Both are wrong 

2 Answer: 28 

3 Answer: Thursday 

4 Answer: Brother 

5 Answer: 75914 

6 Answer: 10 meters 

7 Answer: C

