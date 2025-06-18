English

Challenge for Reasoning Lovers: Solve these 7 Tricky Questions

career Jun 18 2025
Author: Team Asianet Newsable
7 Tricky IQ Questions

Here are 7 tricky IQ questions. By answering these, you can check your ability to solve reasoning, math puzzles, and blood relation questions. All answers are given at the end.
Direction Sense Test: Question 1

Rahul walked 10m North, turned right and walked 5m, then turned left and walked 5m. In which direction is he facing now?

Clock Puzzle: Question 2

What is the angle between the hour and minute hands of a clock at 3:00? A. 90° B. 75° C. 60° D. 45°
Mathematics Puzzle: Question 3

A basket has some mangoes. If taken 4 at a time, 3 remain; if 5 at a time, 4 remain. If total mangoes are less than 50, how many are there?

A. 39 B. 34 C. 29 D. 44

Word Puzzle: Question 4

“TABLE” is written as “GZOVS”. How will “CHAIR” be written? A. XUZIR B. XUZXI C. XUZVI D. XUZIV
Blood Relation: Question 5

Introducing B, A said - she is the daughter of my grandfather's only son. How is B related to A? A. Sister B. Aunt C. Niece D. Cousin
Syllogism (Reasoning): Question 6

All teachers are intelligent. Some intelligent people are writers.

I. Some teachers can be writers.

II. Some writers are intelligent.

A. Only I B. Only II C. Both I & II D. None

Number Series: Question 7

2, 6, 12, 20, 30, ? A. 42 B. 50 C. 60 D. 56
Check the correct answers to all questions here

1:A-North-East 2:A-90° 3:A-39 4:D-XUZIV 5:A-Sister 6:B-Only II 7:A-42

