Rahul walked 10m North, turned right and walked 5m, then turned left and walked 5m. In which direction is he facing now?
A basket has some mangoes. If taken 4 at a time, 3 remain; if 5 at a time, 4 remain. If total mangoes are less than 50, how many are there?
A. 39 B. 34 C. 29 D. 44
All teachers are intelligent. Some intelligent people are writers.
I. Some teachers can be writers.
II. Some writers are intelligent.
A. Only I B. Only II C. Both I & II D. None
1:A-North-East 2:A-90° 3:A-39 4:D-XUZIV 5:A-Sister 6:B-Only II 7:A-42
