Career

7 effective tips to help you master public speaking

And become the best version of yourself

Image credits: Freepik

Practice Regularly

The more you practice, the more confident you’ll become. Try practicing as much as you can.  in front of a mirror or with friends to get comfortable.

Image credits: Getty

Know Your Topic Well

Being well-prepared makes you feel more confident. Understand your material thoroughly so you can speak naturally without relying too much on notes
 

Image credits: Getty

Start with a Strong Opening

Capture your audience’s attention from the beginning with an interesting fact, question, or story. This sets the tone for your speech.
 

Image credits: Getty

Learn from the Top Speakers

The internet is full of useful resources. Find ted talks or podcasts, and take notes of how the best speakers in the world communicate their thoughts.
 

Image credits: Freepik

Focus on Your Body Language

Stand tall, make eye contact, and use hand gestures to emphasize your points. Positive body language helps you look more confident.
 

Image credits: Getty

Slow Down and Breathe

Nervousness can make you speak too quickly. Practice pausing and breathing deeply to stay calm and maintain a steady pace.
 

Image credits: Freepik

Engage with Your Audience

Ask questions, encourage participation, or use humour to keep your audience interested and connected with you.
 

Image credits: Freepik

Learn from Feedback

Ask for feedback from trusted people. This will help you improve and grow your skills over time.

Image credits: Getty

7 best law schools in India for aspiring legal professionals

Who is Poonam Gupta? CRPF officer's education, career, family & more

Want to succeed Like Mukesh Ambani? Follow THESE 5 golden rules

Who is Radhika Sen? Know her Success story from IITian to Army Major