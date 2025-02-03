7 effective tips to help you master public speaking

Career
And become the best version of yourself
The more you practice, the more confident you’ll become. Try practicing as much as you can. in front of a mirror or with friends to get comfortable.
Being well-prepared makes you feel more confident. Understand your material thoroughly so you can speak naturally without relying too much on notes
Capture your audience’s attention from the beginning with an interesting fact, question, or story. This sets the tone for your speech.
The internet is full of useful resources. Find ted talks or podcasts, and take notes of how the best speakers in the world communicate their thoughts.
Stand tall, make eye contact, and use hand gestures to emphasize your points. Positive body language helps you look more confident.
Nervousness can make you speak too quickly. Practice pausing and breathing deeply to stay calm and maintain a steady pace.
Ask questions, encourage participation, or use humour to keep your audience interested and connected with you.
Ask for feedback from trusted people. This will help you improve and grow your skills over time.
