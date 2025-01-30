Want to succeed Like Mukesh Ambani? Follow THESE 5 golden rules

Career
Mukesh Ambani shared 5 key points for student success. At PDEU's convocation, the Reliance chairman emphasized critical thinking.
Mukesh Ambani urged students to pursue their passions. Working hard at what you love brings joy, not burden.
He emphasized continuous learning in today's rapidly changing technological landscape. Staying updated is crucial for success.
Ambani explained that knowledge grows when shared. Helping others succeed contributes to personal growth.
True and trustworthy relationships are the foundation of real success, emphasized Ambani. 'Dil ke rishte,' or relationships of mutual trust and respect, are essential.
Family provides direction and inspiration in life. He encouraged students to maintain strong family ties.
Praising PM Modi's vision, Ambani said PDEU is a result of his thinking. He called Modi 'Gurudev' and advised students to learn two lessons from him.
