Career

Want to succeed Like Mukesh Ambani? Follow THESE 5 golden rules

Mukesh Ambani's five key points for success

Mukesh Ambani shared 5 key points for student success. At PDEU's convocation, the Reliance chairman emphasized critical thinking.

1. Finding True Passion

Mukesh Ambani urged students to pursue their passions. Working hard at what you love brings joy, not burden.

2. Lifelong Learning

He emphasized continuous learning in today's rapidly changing technological landscape. Staying updated is crucial for success.

3. Share Your Knowledge

Ambani explained that knowledge grows when shared. Helping others succeed contributes to personal growth.

4. Build Trustworthy Relationships

True and trustworthy relationships are the foundation of real success, emphasized Ambani. 'Dil ke rishte,' or relationships of mutual trust and respect, are essential.

5. Prioritize Family

Family provides direction and inspiration in life. He encouraged students to maintain strong family ties.

PM Modi as 'Gurudev'

Praising PM Modi's vision, Ambani said PDEU is a result of his thinking. He called Modi 'Gurudev' and advised students to learn two lessons from him.

