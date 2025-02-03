Career

7 best law schools in India for aspiring legal professionals

Do you want to pursue law in India?

Check out seven top universities that offer high academic standards and exceptional faculty.

National Law School of India University (NLSIU), Bangalore

It consistently ranks as the top law university in the country. NLSIU is known for its high academic standards and faculty.

National Law University, Delhi (NLUD)

NLUD is renowned for its modern infrastructure, world-class faculty, and a curriculum that focuses on both theoretical and practical legal education. 

NALSAR University of Law, Hyderabad

NALSAR is considered one of the best law schools in India. It offers a wide range of law courses and has a strong reputation for producing highly skilled legal professionals.
 

West Bengal National University of Juridical Sciences (WBNUJS)

WBNUJS offers excellent exposure to legal research and advocacy, making it a top choice for law aspirants.
 

Faculty of Law, Jamia Millia Islamia, Delhi

Jamia's Faculty of Law offers comprehensive law programs with a focus on holistic development. It has a strong reputation for preparing students for a successful career in law.
 

Gujarat National Law University (GNLU), Gandhinagar

GNLU offers high-quality legal education with a focus on global legal practices. The university has a strong alumni network and excellent placement opportunities.
 

National Law University, Jodhpur (NLU-Jodhpur)

Another top institution, it is known for its cutting-edge legal research and quality teaching, making it an ideal choice for aspiring lawyers.

