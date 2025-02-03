7 best law schools in India for aspiring legal professionals

Career
Check out seven top universities that offer high academic standards and exceptional faculty.
It consistently ranks as the top law university in the country. NLSIU is known for its high academic standards and faculty.
NLUD is renowned for its modern infrastructure, world-class faculty, and a curriculum that focuses on both theoretical and practical legal education.
NALSAR is considered one of the best law schools in India. It offers a wide range of law courses and has a strong reputation for producing highly skilled legal professionals.
WBNUJS offers excellent exposure to legal research and advocacy, making it a top choice for law aspirants.
Jamia's Faculty of Law offers comprehensive law programs with a focus on holistic development. It has a strong reputation for preparing students for a successful career in law.
GNLU offers high-quality legal education with a focus on global legal practices. The university has a strong alumni network and excellent placement opportunities.
Another top institution, it is known for its cutting-edge legal research and quality teaching, making it an ideal choice for aspiring lawyers.
Who is Poonam Gupta? CRPF officer's education, career, family & more
Want to succeed Like Mukesh Ambani? Follow THESE 5 golden rules
Who is Radhika Sen? Know her Success story from IITian to Army Major
Chanakya Niti: 5 principles for successful job and career