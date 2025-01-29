Career

IITian Radhika Sen Chooses Army Over High-Paying Job

Radhika Sen's dream of joining the Indian Army

Radhika Sen always dreamt of serving in the Indian Army. This is why, after graduating from IIT Bombay, she chose national service over a high-paying job.

Who is Radhika Sen?

Radhika Sen was born in 1993 in Sundernagar, Himachal Pradesh. Her father, Onkar Sen, worked at NIT Hamirpur. Her mother, Nirmala Sen, was the principal of Kathog School.

Radhika Sen's Early Education

Radhika completed her primary education from St. Mary's School, Sundernagar, and then joined Mount Carmel School, Chandigarh, for higher education.

Master's Degree in Biotechnology from IIT Bombay

After completing her Master's in Biotechnology from IIT Bombay, Radhika decided to pursue her lifelong dream and joined the Indian Army.

Major Radhika Sen's Distinguished Army Career

Major Radhika Sen, who joined the Indian Army eight years ago, has made a distinct mark for herself through hard work and dedication.

Honored by the United Nations

Major Radhika Sen was awarded the prestigious United Nations Gender Advocate Award for her peacekeeping efforts.

Major Suman Gawani also received this award

Major Radhika Sen is the second Indian peacekeeper to receive the United Nations Gender Advocate Award; Major Suman Gawani was the first.

Inspiration for Women in the Army

Major Radhika Sen's patriotism has become an inspiration for youth. She has proven that women are not behind men in any field, not even in the army.

