Career
Radhika Sen always dreamt of serving in the Indian Army. This is why, after graduating from IIT Bombay, she chose national service over a high-paying job.
Radhika Sen was born in 1993 in Sundernagar, Himachal Pradesh. Her father, Onkar Sen, worked at NIT Hamirpur. Her mother, Nirmala Sen, was the principal of Kathog School.
Radhika completed her primary education from St. Mary's School, Sundernagar, and then joined Mount Carmel School, Chandigarh, for higher education.
After completing her Master's in Biotechnology from IIT Bombay, Radhika decided to pursue her lifelong dream and joined the Indian Army.
Major Radhika Sen, who joined the Indian Army eight years ago, has made a distinct mark for herself through hard work and dedication.
Major Radhika Sen was awarded the prestigious United Nations Gender Advocate Award for her peacekeeping efforts.
Major Radhika Sen is the second Indian peacekeeper to receive the United Nations Gender Advocate Award; Major Suman Gawani was the first.
Major Radhika Sen's patriotism has become an inspiration for youth. She has proven that women are not behind men in any field, not even in the army.
