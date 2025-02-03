Career

Who is CRPF officer Poonam Gupta? First wedding at Rashtrapati Bhavan

Poonam Gupta's wedding at Rashtrapati Bhavan

CRPF Assistant Commandant Poonam Gupta is making history. She will be the first person to get married at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

When is Poonam Gupta's wedding at Rashtrapati Bhavan?

Impressed by Poonam Gupta's excellent service, President Droupadi Murmu has approved the event. The wedding will take place on February 12 at the Mother Teresa Crown Complex.

Who is Poonam Gupta?

Poonam Gupta is an Assistant Commandant in the CRPF and is currently posted as a Personal Security Officer (PSO) at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Commander of CRPF's women's contingent at 74th Republic Day Parade

Poonam Gupta also commanded the CRPF's women's contingent at the 74th Republic Day parade. Prior to this, she was posted in the Naxal-affected area of Bihar.

Poonam Gupta's Education and Family Background

Poonam Gupta hails from Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. She has a graduation in Math, a Masters in English Literature, and a B.Ed from Jiwaji University.

Poonam Gupta's Career

Poonam Gupta secured 81st rank in the 2018 UPSC CAPF exam and joined the CRPF. Today, she has made a distinct identity through her work and discipline.

Poonam Gupta is active on social media

Poonam Gupta is not only a capable officer but also quite active on social media. She shares messages related to CRPF duty and motivational posts on her Instagram account.

An advocate for women's empowerment

CRPF officer Poonam Gupta is particularly vocal on issues related to women's rights and empowerment.

Poonam Gupta's wedding will be a historic event

Many historical ceremonies have taken place at Rashtrapati Bhavan, but this will be the first time a wedding will be held there.

Who will attend Poonam Gupta's wedding?

Close relatives and friends will attend Poonam Gupta's wedding at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Poonam Gupta's wedding: A historic moment

This event is going to be a historic moment not only for Poonam Gupta but also for the CRPF and the entire country.

Want to succeed Like Mukesh Ambani? Follow THESE 5 golden rules

Who is Radhika Sen? Know her Success story from IITian to Army Major

Chanakya Niti: 5 principles for successful job and career

Pulkit Kejriwal: Know education, career of Arvind Kejriwal's son