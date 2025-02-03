Career
CRPF Assistant Commandant Poonam Gupta is making history. She will be the first person to get married at Rashtrapati Bhavan.
Impressed by Poonam Gupta's excellent service, President Droupadi Murmu has approved the event. The wedding will take place on February 12 at the Mother Teresa Crown Complex.
Poonam Gupta is an Assistant Commandant in the CRPF and is currently posted as a Personal Security Officer (PSO) at Rashtrapati Bhavan.
Poonam Gupta also commanded the CRPF's women's contingent at the 74th Republic Day parade. Prior to this, she was posted in the Naxal-affected area of Bihar.
Poonam Gupta hails from Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. She has a graduation in Math, a Masters in English Literature, and a B.Ed from Jiwaji University.
Poonam Gupta secured 81st rank in the 2018 UPSC CAPF exam and joined the CRPF. Today, she has made a distinct identity through her work and discipline.
Poonam Gupta is not only a capable officer but also quite active on social media. She shares messages related to CRPF duty and motivational posts on her Instagram account.
CRPF officer Poonam Gupta is particularly vocal on issues related to women's rights and empowerment.
Many historical ceremonies have taken place at Rashtrapati Bhavan, but this will be the first time a wedding will be held there.
Close relatives and friends will attend Poonam Gupta's wedding at Rashtrapati Bhavan.
This event is going to be a historic moment not only for Poonam Gupta but also for the CRPF and the entire country.
