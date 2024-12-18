Business
Brokerage firm Mirae Asset Sharekhan has recommended investing in Zomato shares. The first target price is ₹311 and the second is ₹320. The stop-loss should be set at ₹292.
Mirae Asset Sharekhan is also bullish on Godrej Properties shares. The first target price is ₹3,020 and the second is ₹3,050. The stop-loss should be set at ₹2,840.
Mirae Asset Sharekhan has given a first target price of ₹1,599 and a second target price of ₹1,640 for United Spirits shares. The share closed at ₹1,576.95 on December 18.
Mirae Asset Sharekhan has also recommended investing in Swan Energy shares. The first target price is ₹827 and the second target price is ₹855.
Mirae Asset Sharekhan has recommended holding HEG shares in the portfolio. The first target price is ₹590 and the second is ₹605. A stop-loss of ₹561.85 should be set.
Brokerage firm Jefferies has given a buy rating to KFin Technologies shares with a target price of ₹1,530. The share closed at ₹1,312 on Wednesday.
ICICI Securities has given a buy rating to PVR INOX shares. This stock has fallen 15% in three months, but there is a surge after the release of 'Pushpa 2'.
Investment in the stock market is subject to risks. Consult your market expert before investing.
Post Office NSC Scheme: Why it’s a smart choice for investors?
Mobikwik vs Vishal Mega Mart: Stock analysis– Hold or sell?
EID Parry to Quess Corp: Top 10 gainers in Indian stock market today
JK tyre to Valor estate: 7 special stocks for potential gains in 2025