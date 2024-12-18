Post Office NSC Scheme: Why it’s a smart choice for investors?

Business
The National Savings Certificate (NSC) of the post office is an excellent scheme.
Earn a 7.7% interest rate, compounded annually, with no changes in rates for the current quarter (Oct-Dec).
Your investment matures in just five years, offering the benefit of compound interest.
Begin your investment journey with a minimum of Rs.1,000.
Open an account individually or with a partner. Children can also join.
Investments under NSC qualify for tax deductions under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act.
