Post Office NSC Scheme: Why it’s a smart choice for investors?

Safe Investment

The National Savings Certificate (NSC) of the post office is an excellent scheme.

Earn 7.7% interest

Earn a 7.7% interest rate, compounded annually, with no changes in rates for the current quarter (Oct-Dec).

Five-year maturity

Your investment matures in just five years, offering the benefit of compound interest.

Start with Rs.1,000

Begin your investment journey with a minimum of Rs.1,000.

Joint accounts

Open an account individually or with a partner. Children can also join.

Tax benefits

Investments under NSC qualify for tax deductions under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act.

