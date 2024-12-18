Mobikwik vs Vishal Mega Mart: Stock analysis– Hold or sell?

Business
Mobikwik shares had a blockbuster listing. The stock listed at a 58% premium. Its issue price was 279, which listed on NSE at Rs 440 with a 57.7% premium and Rs 442.25 on BSE.
Mobikwik share price surged up to 87% after listing. The stock made an intraday high of Rs 524. This has given investors a tremendous earning of Rs 245 per share.
Market experts say that One MobiKwik has had a strong listing. After good listing gains, one should invest in it for the long term. Hold the stock for the long term.
Vishal Mega Mart's IPO also had a tremendous entry. With an issue size of Rs 78, the stock listed at Rs 110 on BSE with a 41% premium and Rs 104 on NSE.
Market experts advise that this stock can be held for the long term to earn good profits. The company's future plan is quite good, which can benefit investors.
A third IPO was also listed today. Sai Life Sciences listed with a premium of over 20%. The share with an issue price of Rs 549 was listed at Rs 650 on NSE.
Investment in the stock market is subject to risks. Consult your market expert before investing.
