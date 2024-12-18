JK tyre to Valor estate: 7 special stocks for potential gains in 2025

Business
Axis Direct recommends buying JK Tyre shares with a target price of ₹443 and a stop-loss of ₹403 within a 15-day range
Axis Direct recommends buying United Spirits shares with a target price of ₹1,595 and a stop-loss of ₹1,535 within a 5-15 day range
Axis Direct recommends buying Garden Reach Shipbuilders shares with a target of ₹2,040 and a stop-loss of ₹1,700 over 15 days
Axis Direct recommends investing in Valor Estate with a 15-day target price of ₹207 and a stop-loss of ₹180
SBI Securities gives a buy rating to Action Construction Equipment Ltd. with a 3-month target price of ₹1,509.2
CITI recommends buying RBL Bank with a target price of ₹255, which is about 48-50% higher than the current price
Investec recommends investing in Afcons Infrastructure with a target price of ₹630, approximately 16% higher than the current price
Investing in the stock market is subject to risks. Consult your market expert before investing
