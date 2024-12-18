Business

EID Parry to Quess Corp: Top 10 gainers in Indian stock market today

1- EID Parry Stock Price

Gain - 6.21%

Current Price - ₹984.35

2- Craftsman Automation Stock Price

Gain - 5.07%

Current Price - ₹5352.80

3- KPR Mill Stock Price

Gain - 4.47%

Current Price - ₹1120.85

4- Radico Khaitan Stock Price

Gain - 4.41%

Current Price - ₹2562.20

5- Swan Energy Stock Price

Gain - 3.63%

Current Price - ₹806.10

6- Mankind Pharma Stock Price

Gain - 3.23%

Current Price - ₹2747.95

7- Quess Corp Stock Price

Gain - 2.82%

Current Price - ₹740.35

8- Honasa Consumer Stock Price

Gain - 2.76%

Current Price - ₹252.70

9- Aurobindo Pharma Stock Price

Gain - 2.63%

Current Price - ₹1245.70

10- Bharti Hexacom Stock Price

Gain - 2.34%

Current Price - ₹1484.35

JK tyre to Valor estate: 7 special stocks for potential gains in 2025

Gold price INCREASES on December 18: Check today's rates for 22k, 24k

Tata Motors to Tata Power: 8 stocks likely to outperform in 2025

Piramal Pharma to Quess Corp: Top 10 gaining stocks amid market dip