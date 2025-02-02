Business

Zomato to Eicher Motors: 4 Stocks to Buy THIS Basant Panchami

Potential Short-Term Profit Opportunities

Market experts suggest these 9 stocks for potential short-term gains if invested in on Basant Panchami.

1- Life Insurance Corporation (LIC)

Current Price - ₹848

Target Price - ₹930 to ₹980

2- Eicher Motors

Current Price - ₹5390

Target Price - ₹5800 to ₹6000

3- Zomato

Current Price - ₹236

Target Price - ₹290 to ₹300

Disclaimer

Investing in the stock market involves risks. Consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

