Zomato to Eicher Motors: 4 Stocks to Buy THIS Basant Panchami

Business
Market experts suggest these 9 stocks for potential short-term gains if invested in on Basant Panchami.
Current Price - ₹848
Target Price - ₹930 to ₹980
Current Price - ₹5390
Target Price - ₹5800 to ₹6000
Current Price - ₹236
Target Price - ₹290 to ₹300
Investing in the stock market involves risks. Consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
