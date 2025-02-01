Business
From February 1st, ATM cash withdrawals will incur higher charges. Only three free ATM transactions will be allowed per month. Subsequent transactions will cost ₹25, up from ₹20.
Oil marketing companies have reduced the price of 19kg LPG cylinders by ₹4 to ₹7 from February 1st. Domestic cylinder prices remain unchanged.
The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has changed UPI transaction rules. UPI IDs containing special characters (@, #, $) will no longer be accepted.
Savings account minimum balance limits have been revised. SBI account holders now need ₹5,000 instead of ₹3,000, and PNB account holders need ₹3,500 instead of ₹1,000.
Government oil marketing companies release daily petrol and diesel prices. Prices remain unchanged as of February 1st. The last price change was in March 2024.
Maruti Suzuki India has increased prices for various car models by up to ₹32,500, effective February 1st.
