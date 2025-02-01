Business

6 Stocks to Include in Your Portfolio Before the Budget

1. NTPC Share Price Target

Brokerage firm Axis Direct is bullish on Maharatna company NTPC. The target price is ₹355 for 15 days with a stop-loss of ₹315.

2. IRCTC Share Price Target

Mirae Asset Sharekhan recommends investing in railway PSU IRCTC. The target price is ₹860-900 for 15 days with a stop-loss of ₹778.

3. IRFC Share Price Target

Axis Direct recommends buying railway PSU stock IRFC. The target price is ₹173 for 30 days with a stop-loss of ₹139.

4. Tata Steel Share Price Target

Kotak Securities is bullish on Tata Steel shares. They recommend buying this stock for five days. The target price is ₹138-141 with a stop-loss of ₹129.

5. Narayana Hrudayalaya Share Price Target

Axis Direct recommends holding hospital stock Narayana Hrudayalaya in your portfolio for 30 days. The target is ₹1,521 with a stop-loss of ₹1,325.

6. PNB Housing Share Price Target

Morgan Stanley recommends buying PNB Housing Finance shares for the long term. The target price is stated as ₹1,520.

Note

Always consult your market expert before making any investment.

