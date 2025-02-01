Business
Brokerage firm Axis Direct is bullish on Maharatna company NTPC. The target price is ₹355 for 15 days with a stop-loss of ₹315.
Mirae Asset Sharekhan recommends investing in railway PSU IRCTC. The target price is ₹860-900 for 15 days with a stop-loss of ₹778.
Axis Direct recommends buying railway PSU stock IRFC. The target price is ₹173 for 30 days with a stop-loss of ₹139.
Kotak Securities is bullish on Tata Steel shares. They recommend buying this stock for five days. The target price is ₹138-141 with a stop-loss of ₹129.
Axis Direct recommends holding hospital stock Narayana Hrudayalaya in your portfolio for 30 days. The target is ₹1,521 with a stop-loss of ₹1,325.
Morgan Stanley recommends buying PNB Housing Finance shares for the long term. The target price is stated as ₹1,520.
Always consult your market expert before making any investment.
