Gold Price Dips After Indian Budget: Check 24k Gold Rates on Feb 2

No changes were made to the customs duty on gold and silver in the budget. This has halted the recent upward trend in gold prices.
The price of 24-carat pure gold is ₹84,640 per 10 grams on February 2nd.
The price of 22-carat gold is ₹77,600 per 10 grams, while 18-carat gold is priced at ₹63,490 per 10 grams.
Experts believe that the lack of change in gold customs duty in the budget may slow down gold trading.
However, due to uncertainty in the global economy and potential changes in US policies, the demand for gold is expected to increase in the future.
Jewelers are now eyeing US President Donald Trump's tariff decisions, as this will determine the future direction of prices.
Gold was at ₹84,540 per 10 grams in Indore. It was ₹84,000 in Ujjain and ₹84,050 per ten grams in Ratlam.
In different cities across India, 24-carat gold is priced at ₹84,640 in Delhi, ₹84,490 in Mumbai and Kolkata, and ₹84,490 in Ahmedabad, Surat, and Bengaluru.
24-carat gold is priced at ₹84,640 in Lucknow, Jaipur, and Chandigarh, ₹84,540 in Patna and Bhopal, and ₹84,490 per 10 grams in Goa, Hyderabad, and Raipur.
