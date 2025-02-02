Business

Gold Price Dips After Indian Budget: Check 24k Gold Rates on Feb 2

No change in gold customs duty in the budget

No changes were made to the customs duty on gold and silver in the budget. This has halted the recent upward trend in gold prices.

Current 24-carat gold price

The price of 24-carat pure gold is ₹84,640 per 10 grams on February 2nd.

22-carat gold price at ₹77,600 per 10 grams

The price of 22-carat gold is ₹77,600 per 10 grams, while 18-carat gold is priced at ₹63,490 per 10 grams.

Gold trading may slow down for a few days

Experts believe that the lack of change in gold customs duty in the budget may slow down gold trading.

Demand for gold expected to remain in the future

However, due to uncertainty in the global economy and potential changes in US policies, the demand for gold is expected to increase in the future.

Trump's tariff decisions will determine the direction

Jewelers are now eyeing US President Donald Trump's tariff decisions, as this will determine the future direction of prices.

Gold price in Indore

Gold was at ₹84,540 per 10 grams in Indore. It was ₹84,000 in Ujjain and ₹84,050 per ten grams in Ratlam.

Gold prices in major Indian cities

In different cities across India, 24-carat gold is priced at ₹84,640 in Delhi, ₹84,490 in Mumbai and Kolkata, and ₹84,490 in Ahmedabad, Surat, and Bengaluru.

Gold prices in these Indian cities

24-carat gold is priced at ₹84,640 in Lucknow, Jaipur, and Chandigarh, ₹84,540 in Patna and Bhopal, and ₹84,490 per 10 grams in Goa, Hyderabad, and Raipur.

