Anjali Pichai's THIS advice helped Sundar Pichai reach new heights

Anjali and Sundar Pichai first met at IIT Kharagpur. While Anjali was pursuing a chemical engineering degree, Sundar Pichai studied metallurgy.
Anjali and Sundar Pichai's friendship, which began at IIT Kharagpur, later blossomed into a strong relationship.
After graduating with an engineering degree from IIT Kharagpur, Anjali started her career at Accenture and then joined Intuit, where she is currently a Business Operations Manager.
When Sundar received offers to join big companies like Twitter and Yahoo, Anjali advised him to stay at Google. This one piece of advice changed the course of his career.
Moving to the US posed challenges for Sundar, especially with expensive calls. However, Anjali's understanding motivated him to push forward during difficult times.
Sundar Pichai is among the highest-paid CEOs in the world today. His annual salary is over ₹1,800 crore.
In 2022, Sundar Pichai earned ₹1,869 crore, making him the highest-paid Indian CEO.
Under Sundar Pichai's leadership, Google's share has increased by more than 400%. His smart strategy and leadership have led Google to new heights in the tech world.
Sundar Pichai's net worth has reached ₹8,342 crore ($1 billion), with AI's growth boosting his wealth, putting him on track to become a billionaire soon.
Although Sundar Pichai is recognized as the CEO of Google, Anjali Pichai's indirect contribution to his success is extremely significant.
Anjali Pichai's encouragement, guidance, and love helped Sundar Pichai make big decisions, and today he is one of the most influential CEOs in the world.
