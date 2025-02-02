Business

Anjali Pichai's THIS advice helped Sundar Pichai reach new heights

Anjali and Sundar Pichai's first meeting at IIT Kharagpur

Anjali and Sundar Pichai first met at IIT Kharagpur. While Anjali was pursuing a chemical engineering degree, Sundar Pichai studied metallurgy.

Friendship blossomed into a relationship at IIT Kharagpur

Anjali and Sundar Pichai's friendship, which began at IIT Kharagpur, later blossomed into a strong relationship.

Anjali Pichai's Career Path

After graduating with an engineering degree from IIT Kharagpur, Anjali started her career at Accenture and then joined Intuit, where she is currently a Business Operations Manager.

Advice to stay at Google

When Sundar received offers to join big companies like Twitter and Yahoo, Anjali advised him to stay at Google. This one piece of advice changed the course of his career.

Distances and difficulties between Anjali and Sundar Pichai

Moving to the US posed challenges for Sundar, especially with expensive calls. However, Anjali's understanding motivated him to push forward during difficult times.

Sundar Pichai's Salary

Sundar Pichai is among the highest-paid CEOs in the world today. His annual salary is over ₹1,800 crore.

Highest-paid Indian CEO

In 2022, Sundar Pichai earned ₹1,869 crore, making him the highest-paid Indian CEO.

Google's tremendous progress

Under Sundar Pichai's leadership, Google's share has increased by more than 400%. His smart strategy and leadership have led Google to new heights in the tech world.

Sundar Pichai's Net Worth

Sundar Pichai's net worth has reached ₹8,342 crore ($1 billion), with AI's growth boosting his wealth, putting him on track to become a billionaire soon.

Anjali Pichai's significant contribution to Sundar Pichai's success

Although Sundar Pichai is recognized as the CEO of Google, Anjali Pichai's indirect contribution to his success is extremely significant.

Anjali's guidance helped Sundar Pichai become an influential CEO

Anjali Pichai's encouragement, guidance, and love helped Sundar Pichai make big decisions, and today he is one of the most influential CEOs in the world.

Tata Steel to IRCTC-6 Stocks to Buy Before the Budget 2025

Cheaper Cylinders, Costlier Cars: New Rules Before Budget 2025

Gold Prices Surge Past 84,000 Before Union Budget

IRB Infra to Tata Power: Top 10 stocks to watch on India's Budget Day