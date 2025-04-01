Business

Vodafone Idea stock soars: Should investors buy, sell, or hold?

Major Relief for Vodafone-Idea

Great news for telecom company Vodafone-Idea. The government has decided to convert 36,950 crores of spectrum liabilities into equity. This is reflected in the shares.

Shareholding in Vodafone-Idea

After this decision, the government's stake in the company will increase to approximately 49%. Vodafone-Idea PLC will hold 16.10% and Aditya Birla Group 9.4%.

Vodafone Idea Share Price

On Friday, March 28, 2025, Vodafone-Idea's share closed at ₹6.8. On Tuesday, April 1st, it hit a 10% upper circuit as soon as the market opened. By 10:30 AM, the share is at ₹7.48.

Vodafone Idea Share Price Target-1

Global brokerage firm CLSA has upgraded Vodafone-Idea's share rating from Reduce to Accumulate. Its target price has been increased to ₹10.

Vodafone Idea Share Price Target-2

Brokerage firm CITI has also given a Buy rating on Vodafone-Idea shares with a target price of ₹12. The brokerage says this is very positive for Vodafone.

State of Vodafone-Idea Company

After receiving relief from the government, Vodafone-Idea's capital structure will improve by ₹63,000 crores in FY25.

If the Government Converts the Entire Debt into Equity

If the government decides to convert Vodafone-Idea's entire debt into equity, its stake in the company could reach 75-80%. This could provide significant relief to the company.

Note

