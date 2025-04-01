Business

From tax rules to price hikes: Important changes from April 1

1- Tax Slab

Under the New Tax Regime, there will be no tax on income up to ₹12 lakh. With a standard deduction of ₹75,000 for the salaried class, this exemption will be up to ₹12.75 lakh.

2- New Slab for Income up to 20-24 Lakh

In the New Tax Regime, a new tax slab of 25% has now been added for income from 20 to 24 lakh. This change will also be effective from April 1st.

3- TDS Limit Increased

The TDS limit on income from rent will increase from 2.4 lakh to 6 lakh. The TDS limit on interest received from FD for senior citizens will increase from 50,000 to 1 lakh.

4- TCS Limit Also Increased

The TCS limit for sending money abroad for studies has now increased from 7 lakh to 10 lakh rupees. However, TCS will not be deducted if the money is taken as a loan.

5- Now You Will Get 48 Months to File ITR-U

You will be able to file an updated return for 48 months from the end of the assessment year. Earlier this limit was 24 months.

6- Premium More Than 2.5 Lakh on ULIP Will Be Expensive

If you pay a premium of more than ₹2.5 lakh annually on ULIP, then it will be considered a capital asset. Capital gains tax will have to be paid on it at maturity.

7- These Things Will Be Cheaper Due to Reduction in Custom Duty

In the budget, the government had reduced the custom duty, due to which 36 life-saving drugs, EV (Electric Vehicle), mobile phones, bikes etc. may become cheaper.

8- These Items May Become Expensive Due to Changes in Custom Duty

Imported shoes, imported candles, PVC flex films, PVC flex sheets, PVC flex banners, LCD/LED TVs etc.

