Gold price INCREASES this week; Check rates for December 15

Business
This week, gold prices increased while silver prices experienced a decline
Gold, priced at ₹76,187 last Saturday, has now reached ₹76,922 per 10 grams, a ₹735 increase
Gold has increased by ₹13,570 in 2024, from ₹63,352 on January 1st to ₹76,922 per 10 grams
Gold reached its all-time high of ₹79,681 per 10 grams on October 30th
Experts predict gold prices may reach ₹80,000 per 10 grams by the end of the year
Silver declined by ₹1844 this week, from ₹90,820 to ₹88,976 per kilogram
Silver has increased by ₹15,581 in eleven and a half months, from ₹73,395 to ₹88,976 per kg
Silver reached its all-time high of ₹99,151 per kilogram on October 23rd
Experts predict silver may reach ₹90,000 per kilogram by the end of 2024
