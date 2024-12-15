Business

Gold price INCREASES this week; Check rates for December 15

Gold Rises, Silver Dips

This week, gold prices increased while silver prices experienced a decline

Gold Reaches ₹76,922 per 10 Grams

Gold, priced at ₹76,187 last Saturday, has now reached ₹76,922 per 10 grams, a ₹735 increase

Gold Prices Up ₹13,500 in 2024

Gold has increased by ₹13,570 in 2024, from ₹63,352 on January 1st to ₹76,922 per 10 grams

Gold's All-Time High

Gold reached its all-time high of ₹79,681 per 10 grams on October 30th

Gold May Touch ₹80,000 by Year-End

Experts predict gold prices may reach ₹80,000 per 10 grams by the end of the year

Silver's Weekly Decline

Silver declined by ₹1844 this week, from ₹90,820 to ₹88,976 per kilogram

Silver Up ₹15,500 in 2024

Silver has increased by ₹15,581 in eleven and a half months, from ₹73,395 to ₹88,976 per kg

Silver's All-Time High

Silver reached its all-time high of ₹99,151 per kilogram on October 23rd

Silver May Reach ₹90,000 by Year-End

Experts predict silver may reach ₹90,000 per kilogram by the end of 2024

