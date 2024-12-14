Sub-Rs 15 stock soars after securing Indian Railways contract

Business
Shares of civil construction company Madhav Infra Projects surged on Friday despite the initial market decline. Investors in this stock have seen good returns.
On Friday, December 13th, Madhav Infra Projects shares closed at Rs 14.75, up 1.94%.
Madhav Infra Projects announced a Rs 264.39 crore contract from Western Railway.
The civil construction company received a Letter of Acceptance (LoA) for a new broad gauge line from Dahod to Indore.
The contract includes constructing bridges, BG track for the main line, loop lines, and crossing sections.
Madhav Infra Projects stock is up 6% this week and 5% over the past two weeks, but down over 30% in 3 months.
The stock is up over 30% in 6 months, over 19% YTD, over 62% in 1 year, and 193% in 3 years.
Investments in the stock market are subject to market risks. Consult your financial advisor before investing.
