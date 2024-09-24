Business

Understanding SIP: 7 Investment mistakes you should never make

Image credits: Freepik

Delaying Starting SIPs

Delaying SIP investments can impact long-term gains. When you start earlier, your money has more time to compound, leading to greater wealth accumulation.

Image credits: freepik

Stopping SIPs During Market Downturns

SIPs work best when you invest consistently, regardless of market conditions.

Image credits: freepik

Investing Without Clear Goals

Setting goals like retirement, buying a house, and children's education will give direction to your investments.

Image credits: freepik

Ignoring Fund Performance

Not monitoring your mutual fund can be risky. Regularly check the fund's performance and switch if it consistently underperforms.

Image credits: freepik

Choosing the Wrong SIP Amount

Setting the SIP amount too high or too low can affect your financial planning.

Image credits: Freepik

Lack of Diversification

Diversify across different funds and asset classes to enhance returns instead of investing all your SIPs in a single fund or sector.

Image credits: Freepik

Ignoring Inflation

Not accounting for inflation can lead to a shortfall when you reach your investment goals. Adjust your SIPs periodically for inflation to grow your assets in real terms.

Image credits: Freepik
Find Next One