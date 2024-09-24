Vodafone India to Adani Power: Stocks to watch on September 24, 2024

Business
Adani Power is exploring selling electricity in India and delivering power to Bangladesh from its Godda thermal plant in Jharkhand, it is having trouble connecting to India's grid.
The telecom operator is in talks with the government about its Adjusted Gross Revenue dues, which the Department of Telecommunications has set higher than the company's estimations
PNB has established a floor price of Rs 109.16 per share for its future qualified institutional placement, which would generate Rs 7,500 crore by 2024-25.
The business intends to raise Rs 1,525 crore through a preferential share offering to bolster its renewable energy sector and improve its financial sheet.
The Supreme Court refused Linde India's appeal against a valuation set by Sebi for transactions involving connected parties.
The NCLT has issued a notice to SpiceJet for an operational debt of Rs. 1.18 crore.