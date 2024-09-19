Business

Vodafone Idea share price: Expert analysis and future predictions

Vodafone Idea Share Price

Thursday was a devastating day for telecom companies. Shares of Vodafone-Idea and Indus Tower fell sharply. Vodafone-Idea share fell by more than 19% to Rs 10.44.

Why Idea Share is falling

On Thursday, September 19, the Supreme Court dismissed the curative petition filed by telecom companies on the AGR dues decision, after which a sharp decline was witnessed.

Continuous decline in Vodafone-Idea

Vodafone hoped for a relief of ₹30-40 thousand crore, potentially boosting the stock by ₹5-6 per share. However, the stock has been falling since the August 30 hearing.

Buy or Sell VI Share

Goldman had advised selling the stock at ₹2.5. Currently, it's trading at ₹10. Experts say future stock movement will depend on the company's performance.

Hold Vodafone Idea Share

Market experts say that now the share of Vodafone has come down to the FPO rate. FPO investors have not lost yet. Those who have bought at Rs 15-17 can hold now.

How long will Vodafone-Idea share fall

Goldman Sachs says the money the company has raised recently is not enough to ease the pressure. Its dominance in the market may further reduce by 3-4% in 3-4 years.

When will Idea share improve

Brokerage firm Goldman believes that the company's cash flow may also remain negative till FY2031.

Note

Investment in the share market is subject to risks. Do consult your market expert before investing.

