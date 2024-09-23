Business

Vodafone Idea to SpiceJet: Stocks to watch on September 23, 2024

SpiceJet

SpiceJet's board has approved the issuance of 48.71 equity shares to qualified institutional buyers for Rs 61.60 per share.

Max Healthcare

The company is expanding, with plans to add approximately 3,500 beds over the next four years. 

Vodafone Idea

Vodafone Idea is suffering financial difficulties following a Supreme Court decision on AGR dues.

Mankind Pharma

The pharmaceutical company intends to raise to Rs 10,000 crore in non-convertible debentures and commercial papers to fund its recent acquisition of Bharat Serums and Vaccines.

Tata Steel

The company opened a new blast furnace at its Kalinganagar plant in Odisha, expanding capacity from 3 million tonnes to 8 million tonnes for a total investment of Rs 27,000 crore.

Zee

Axis Finance, IDBI Bank, and IDBI Trusteeship Services have withdrawn their applications opposing Zee Entertainment's merger with Sony Pictures Networks India.

