Brokerage firm JM Financial has given a buy rating to three cement stocks. It has advised buying shares of Ultratech Cement, Ambuja Cements, and JK Cement.
Brokerage firm JM Finance says that India's cement sector is consolidating rapidly. Pricing and profitability pressures in this sector are expected to ease soon.
UltraTech Cement Ltd. has a market cap of ₹3.04 lakh crore. The stock showed gains on Wednesday, January 15, closing at ₹10,544.40.
JM Financial has given a target price of ₹13,000 for UltraTech Cement. The stock has returned only 5% in the last year.
The company, with a market cap of ₹1.28 lakh crore, has seen flat to negative returns in the past year. The stock closed at ₹519 on Wednesday, January 15.
JM Financial has given a target price of ₹685 for Ambuja Cements shares and assigned a buy rating.
JK Cement Ltd. has a market cap of ₹34,420 crore. The stock closed at ₹4,446.65 on Wednesday, January 15, up 1.32%.
JM Financial has recommended buying JK Cement shares and given a target price of ₹5,300.
Consult your market expert before making any investment.
