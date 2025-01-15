Business

Ultratech vs Ambuja vs JK Cement: Best Stock Pick

Potential in Cement Stocks

Brokerage firm JM Financial has given a buy rating to three cement stocks. It has advised buying shares of Ultratech Cement, Ambuja Cements, and JK Cement.

Brokerages Bullish on Cement Sector

Brokerage firm JM Finance says that India's cement sector is consolidating rapidly. Pricing and profitability pressures in this sector are expected to ease soon.

UltraTech Cement Share Price

UltraTech Cement Ltd. has a market cap of ₹3.04 lakh crore. The stock showed gains on Wednesday, January 15, closing at ₹10,544.40.

UltraTech Cement Share Price Target

JM Financial has given a target price of ₹13,000 for UltraTech Cement. The stock has returned only 5% in the last year.

Ambuja Cements Share Price

The company, with a market cap of ₹1.28 lakh crore, has seen flat to negative returns in the past year. The stock closed at ₹519 on Wednesday, January 15.

Ambuja Cements Share Price Target

JM Financial has given a target price of ₹685 for Ambuja Cements shares and assigned a buy rating.

JK Cement Share Price

JK Cement Ltd. has a market cap of ₹34,420 crore. The stock closed at ₹4,446.65 on Wednesday, January 15, up 1.32%.

JK Cement Share Price Target

JM Financial has recommended buying JK Cement shares and given a target price of ₹5,300.

Note

Consult your market expert before making any investment.

Top power PSU stocks to watch: Future price targets for PFC and more

Bajaj Finance to ONGC: Invest in THESE 8 stocks for quick returns

Quadrant Future to Lagnam Spintex- 5 Top Gaining Stocks Today

Salary increment in 2025: How much can you expect THIS year?