UCO Bank to Punjab Bank: 5 PSU bank stocks to watch for market surge

1. Central Bank of India Share Price

Central Bank of India shares gave tremendous returns to its investors. On Tuesday, the share closed at 56.24 rupees, up 19.99%. The 52-week high for this stock is 76.90 rupees.

2. Indian Overseas Bank Share Price

Indian Overseas Bank shares performed exceptionally well. The stock closed at 54.34 rupees, up 19.56%. The 52-week high for this stock is 83.75 rupees.

3. UCO Bank Share Price

UCO Bank shares closed at 45.50 rupees on Tuesday, January 14, with an 18 percent increase. The 52-week high for this stock is 70.65 rupees, and the 52-week low is 38.63 rupees.

4. Punjab and Sind Bank Share Price

Punjab & Sind Bank shares also performed well today. This stock closed at 48.30 rupees, up 14.67%. The 52-week high for this stock is 76.90 rupees.

5. Bank of Maharashtra Share Price

Bank of Maharashtra shares also saw a jump on Tuesday. This stock rose by 12.26% and closed at 52.30 rupees. The 52-week high for this stock is 73.50 rupees.

Why the surge in bank stocks?

Bloomberg sources report that the government plans to reduce its stake in 5 PSU banks: UCO Bank, Bank of Maharashtra, Central Bank, Indian Overseas, and Punjab & Sind Bank.

Note

Always consult your market expert before making any kind of investment.

