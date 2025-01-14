UCO Bank to Punjab Bank: 5 PSU bank stocks to watch for market surge

Business
Central Bank of India shares gave tremendous returns to its investors. On Tuesday, the share closed at 56.24 rupees, up 19.99%. The 52-week high for this stock is 76.90 rupees.
Indian Overseas Bank shares performed exceptionally well. The stock closed at 54.34 rupees, up 19.56%. The 52-week high for this stock is 83.75 rupees.
UCO Bank shares closed at 45.50 rupees on Tuesday, January 14, with an 18 percent increase. The 52-week high for this stock is 70.65 rupees, and the 52-week low is 38.63 rupees.
Punjab & Sind Bank shares also performed well today. This stock closed at 48.30 rupees, up 14.67%. The 52-week high for this stock is 76.90 rupees.
Bank of Maharashtra shares also saw a jump on Tuesday. This stock rose by 12.26% and closed at 52.30 rupees. The 52-week high for this stock is 73.50 rupees.
Bloomberg sources report that the government plans to reduce its stake in 5 PSU banks: UCO Bank, Bank of Maharashtra, Central Bank, Indian Overseas, and Punjab & Sind Bank.
Always consult your market expert before making any kind of investment.
Share Market UPDATE: HCL share price analysis post Q3 results
SBI, HAL to Vishal Mega Mart: Top 6 stocks for long-term investment
Gold price RISES on Makar Sankranti: Check 24k rate for TODAY
Adani Energy to HCL tech: 7 stocks to watch on Makar Sankranti