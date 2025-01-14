Share Market UPDATE: HCL share price analysis post Q3 results

Business
HCL Tech share price fell over 10% after Q3 results. A 2% recovery by Tuesday noon hasn't eased investor concerns
As of Tuesday noon, HCL Tech share traded at ₹1,833.75, down 7.82%
Post Q3, brokerages revised price targets. CLSA maintains a hold rating, increasing the target from ₹1,761 to ₹1,882
Jefferies also holds a hold rating with a target price of ₹2,060
Goldman Sachs gives a neutral rating, lowering the target to ₹1,770. JP Morgan has an overweight rating at ₹2,200, and Citi a neutral rating at ₹1,920
Nomura gives a buy rating with a ₹2,000 target. Morgan Stanley has an equal-weight rating with a ₹1,970 target
HCL's Q3 revenue reached ₹29,890 crore, up 5.1% YoY. Net profit increased by 5.5%. The company announced an ₹18 dividend
Consult your market expert before making any investment decisions
SBI, HAL to Vishal Mega Mart: Top 6 stocks for long-term investment
Gold price RISES on Makar Sankranti: Check 24k rate for TODAY
Adani Energy to HCL tech: 7 stocks to watch on Makar Sankranti
HAL to Bharat Dynamics: 4 Defence stocks that can make you rich