Business

Quadrant Future to Lagnam Spintex- 5 Top Gaining Stocks Today

1- Quadrant Future Tek Share Price

Gain - 16.65%

Current Price - ₹513.70

2- Standard Glass lining Share Price

Gain - 15.60%

Current Price - ₹513.70

3- Lagnam Spintex Share Price

Gain - 12.76%

Current Price - ₹128.85

4- Cubex Tubings Share Price

Gain - 12.77%

Current Price - ₹120.99

5- GlobalSpace Techno Share Price

Gain - 9.83%

Current Price - ₹21.10

Disclaimer

Investing in the stock market is subject to risks. Consult a financial advisor before investing.

Salary increment in 2025: How much can you expect THIS year?

Gold price in India: 24-carat rates city-wise for January 15, 2025

UCO Bank to Punjab Bank: 5 PSU bank stocks to watch for market surge

Share Market UPDATE: HCL share price analysis post Q3 results