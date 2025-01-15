Top power PSU stocks to watch: Future price targets for PFC and more

Business
JSW Energy received the Letter of Intent for the acquisition of the bankrupt KSK Mahanadi Thermal Power Plant (KMPCL).
PSU power finance companies PFC and REC have lent approximately 6,200 crore to KSK Mahanadi Thermal Power Limited, with 100% recovery expected. This will impact both stocks.
Global brokerage firm CLSA issued a report on PFC and REC, giving an accumulate rating to both stocks. The target for PFC is set at Rs 610.
As of 1:30 pm on Wednesday, January 15, PFC Limited's share is trading higher at Rs 427.65. Its 52-week high is Rs 580.
CLSA has recommended buying REC shares. Its target price is stated as Rs 680, which is about 42% higher than the current price.
As of Wednesday afternoon at 1:30 pm, the share of government company REC Limited is trading at Rs 478.40. Its 52-week high is Rs 654 and low is Rs 408.
The brokerage firm stated in its report that JSW Energy made an offer of approximately Rs 16,000 crore for KSK Mahanadi.
Always consult your market expert before making any investment.
