Business

Market Down But These Stocks Up Over 10%

1- Ecos India Mobilit Share Price

Increase - 19.99%

Current Price - ₹289.42

2- Teesta Agro Industries Share Price

Increase - 14.41%

Current Price - ₹131.75

3- Jai Balaji Industries Share Price

Increase - 14.17%

Current Price - ₹152.84

4- De Nora India Share Price

Increase - 12.94%

Current Price - ₹944.10

5- Sunil Healthcare Share Price

Increase - 11.55%

Current Price - ₹81.59

6- Dhanalaxmi Roto Share Price

Increase - 11.08%

Current Price - ₹209.00

7- Jubilant Life Share Price

Increase - 11.01%

Current Price - ₹1060.20

8- Medicamen Bio Share Price

Increase - 11.00%

Current Price - ₹539.90

9- Vimta Labs Share Price

Increase - 10.44%

Current Price - ₹929.50

10- Thangamayil Jewellery Share Price

Increase - 10.07%

Current Price - ₹2069.90

Disclaimer

Investing in the stock market is subject to risks. Consult a qualified expert before investing in any stock.

Shantanu Naidu takes charge at Tata Motors: Know his career and wealth

UAE Gold Rate on February 5: Price of 22k gold rises; Check new rates

Motilal Oswal to MTNL: Top 10 gaining stocks to watch on February 5

Adani Power share price target for long-term investors: What to expect