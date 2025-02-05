Business

Motilal Oswal to MTNL: Top 10 gaining stocks to watch on February 5

1- Venus Remedies Stock Price

Gain - 20%

Current Price - ₹351.30

2- MTNL Stock Price

Gain - 16.94%

Current Price - ₹55.76

3- Promact Impex Stock Price

Gain - 15.90%

Current Price - ₹13.47

4- BEML Land Assets Stock

Gain - 13.98%

Current Price - ₹235.58

5- Motilal Oswal Stock

Gain - 13.08%

Current Price - ₹725.90

6- Skyline Millars Stock

Gain - 12.50%

Current Price - ₹19.39

7- Samrat Forgings Stock

Gain - 11.50%

Current Price - ₹362.90

8- Repro India Stock

Gain - 10.64%

Current Price - ₹552.00

9- Eris Lifesciences Stock

Gain - 10.07%

Current Price - ₹1357.00

10- Kriti Industries Stock

Gain - 9.99%

Current Price - ₹1357.00

Disclaimer

Investing in the stock market is subject to risks. Consult a financial advisor before investing.

