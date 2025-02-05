Shantanu Naidu takes charge at Tata Motors: Know his career and wealth

Business
Shantanu Naidu was born in 1993 in Pune. He graduated with a degree in Mechanical Engineering from Savitribai Phule Pune University in 2014.
After engineering, Shantanu Naidu pursued an MBA from Cornell University (Johnson Graduate School of Management).
During his MBA, Shantanu Naidu received prestigious awards like the Hemmeter Entrepreneurship Award and the Johnson Leadership Case Competition.
In 2018, Shantanu Naidu began his career as Ratan Tata's assistant. He worked on several major Tata Group projects and advised on startup investments.
Shantanu Naidu recently started his new role as General Manager and Head - Strategic Initiatives at Tata Motors.
Shantanu Naidu receives a substantial salary and bonus due to his senior position within the Tata Group. Reports suggest his salary is between 8 to 10 lakh rupees per month.
Shantanu Naidu also owns a company called Goodfellows, which works to assist the elderly. His company's total assets are estimated to be around 5 crore rupees.
Shantanu Naidu and Ratan Tata shared a special bond, with Tata reportedly including Naidu in his will.
Ratan Tata also relinquished his stake in Shantanu Naidu's startup, Goodfellows, and waived his education loan.
Shantanu Naidu loves dogs and wanted to start an NGO for homeless animals. Facing funding challenges, his father advised him to write to Ratan Tata.
Two months later, Ratan Tata met Shantanu Naidu in Mumbai, impressed by his work, and invested in his project, leading to a close associate relationship.
Shantanu Naidu Reflects on Ratan Tata’s Death: ‘I’ll Spend My Life Trying to Fill the Void Left by This Friendship
