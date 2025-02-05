Business

Shantanu Naidu takes charge at Tata Motors: Know his career and wealth

Shantanu Naidu's Educational Background

Shantanu Naidu was born in 1993 in Pune. He graduated with a degree in Mechanical Engineering from Savitribai Phule Pune University in 2014.

Shantanu Naidu's Education and Degrees

After engineering, Shantanu Naidu pursued an MBA from Cornell University (Johnson Graduate School of Management).

Received the Hemmeter Entrepreneurship Award

During his MBA, Shantanu Naidu received prestigious awards like the Hemmeter Entrepreneurship Award and the Johnson Leadership Case Competition.

Shantanu Naidu's Career: Started as Ratan Tata's Assistant

In 2018, Shantanu Naidu began his career as Ratan Tata's assistant. He worked on several major Tata Group projects and advised on startup investments.

Shantanu Naidu's New Role at Tata Motors

Shantanu Naidu recently started his new role as General Manager and Head - Strategic Initiatives at Tata Motors.

Shantanu Naidu's Monthly Salary

Shantanu Naidu receives a substantial salary and bonus due to his senior position within the Tata Group. Reports suggest his salary is between 8 to 10 lakh rupees per month.

Shantanu Naidu's Net Worth

Shantanu Naidu also owns a company called Goodfellows, which works to assist the elderly. His company's total assets are estimated to be around 5 crore rupees.

Special Connection with Ratan Tata

Shantanu Naidu and Ratan Tata shared a special bond, with Tata reportedly including Naidu in his will.

Education Loan Waived

Ratan Tata also relinquished his stake in Shantanu Naidu's startup, Goodfellows, and waived his education loan.

How Shantanu Naidu Became Close to Ratan Tata

Shantanu Naidu loves dogs and wanted to start an NGO for homeless animals. Facing funding challenges, his father advised him to write to Ratan Tata.

How Shantanu Naidu Became Close to Tata

Two months later, Ratan Tata met Shantanu Naidu in Mumbai, impressed by his work, and invested in his project, leading to a close associate relationship.

A Final Farewell to Ratan Tata

Shantanu Naidu Reflects on Ratan Tata’s Death: ‘I’ll Spend My Life Trying to Fill the Void Left by This Friendship

UAE Gold Rate on February 5: Price of 22k gold rises; Check new rates

Motilal Oswal to MTNL: Top 10 gaining stocks to watch on February 5

Adani Power share price target for long-term investors: What to expect

Gold Prices RISE before Valentine's Day: Check 24k rates for TODAY