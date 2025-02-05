Adani Power share price target for long-term investors: What to expect

Business
Jefferies recommends investing in Adani Power, with a high target price, anticipating significant growth.
India's second-largest thermal power generator, Adani Power, aims to double capacity by 2030, according to Jefferies.
Jefferies projects Adani's merchant capacity to reach 12-13% by FY30, benefiting from recovering power demand.
Strong growth projected, potential merchant upside, decreasing leverage, and substantial EBITDA growth are key factors.
Adani Power opened in the green, trading around ₹510.55 with a 1% surge.
Jefferies sets Adani Power's target at ₹660 (base case), ₹755 (upside), and ₹315 (downside).
Adani Power's Q3 profit rose 7.4% YoY to ₹2,940 crore, with increased revenue and EBITDA.
Consult your market expert before making any investment decisions.
