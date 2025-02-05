Business

UAE Gold Rate on February 5: Price of 22k gold rises; Check new rates

Image credits: Freepik

22 Carat Gold Price Per Gram

1 gm- AED 320.25 (Rs 7,605)

8 gm- AED 2,562 (Rs 60,836)

10 gm- AED 3,202.50 (Rs 76,045)

100 gm- AED 32,025 (7,60,453)

Image credits: Getty

24 Carat Gold Price Per Gram

1 gm- AED 344 (Rs 8,139)

8 gm- AED 2,752 (Rs 65,110)

10 gm- AED 3,440 (Rs 81,388)

100 gm- AED 34,400 (Rs 8,13,880)

Image credits: Getty

18 Carat Gold Price Per Gram

1 gm- AED 262 (Rs 6,221)

8 gm- AED 2,096 (Rs 49,771)

10 gm- AED 2,620 (Rs 62,213)

100 gm- AED 26,200 (Rs 6,22,135)
 

Image credits: pinterest

