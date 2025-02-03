SBI to Mahindra: 10 stocks for portfolio growth and long term returns

Business
Global brokerage firm Nomura recommends buying Mahindra & Mahindra shares with a long-term target price of ₹3,664. The stock closed at ₹3,169 on February 3rd.
Nomura advises long-term investors to consider TVS Motor, with a target price of ₹2,689. The stock closed at ₹2,651.90 on February 3rd.
Nomura gives a buy rating to Uno Minda with a target of ₹1,252. The stock closed at ₹962.85 on February 3rd, indicating a potential return of up to 28%.
Nomura recommends Sansera Engineering with a target of ₹1,892. The stock closed at ₹1,205.55 on February 3rd.
Axis Securities recommends buying Colgate for 3-4 weeks with targets of ₹3,250 and ₹3,385 and a stop-loss of ₹2,650.
Axis Securities gives a buy rating to Indian Hotels for 3-4 weeks with targets of ₹857 and ₹885 and a stop-loss of ₹745. The stock closed at ₹813.15 on February 3rd.
Axis Securities recommends SBI Cards with a 3-4 week target of ₹906 and ₹930 and a stop-loss of ₹765.
Axis Securities is bullish on Avanti Feeds with a 3-4 week target of ₹826 and ₹855 and a stop-loss of ₹649. The stock closed at ₹722.50 on February 3rd.
Nuvama has selected Nestle India with a long-term target of ₹2,870. The stock closed at ₹2,317 on February 3rd.
Nuvama gives a buy rating to UPL and has increased its long-term target to ₹705. The stock closed at ₹629.50 on February 3rd.
Consult your market expert before making any investment.
