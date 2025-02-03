Green Energy stock: Waaree Energies share price target reduced

Business
Waaree Energies recently released its third-quarter results. The stock has experienced a significant decline on Monday, February 3, trading over 4% lower at 2,301.90 by 10 am.
On Saturday, February 1, Waaree Energies shares closed with a 0.32% gain at Rs 2401.35, trading around Rs 2,302 on Monday, February 3.
Following the December quarter results, brokerage firm Kotak Securities has given a 'Reduce' rating to Waaree Energies' stock, indicating a potential price decrease.
According to Kotak Securities' report, the company exceeded profit expectations this quarter.
Kotak Securities recommends reducing holdings in Waaree Energies. A price movement between -5% and +5% is anticipated over the next 12 months.
Kotak Securities has given a positive outlook for the company's future, particularly once concerns regarding US operations are addressed.
Kotak Securities advises caution in the renewable energy sector. Despite the sector's positive outlook, potential risks exist.
Waaree Energies' 52-week high is Rs 3,743, and its 52-week low is Rs 2,026.
Consult your market expert before making any investment decisions.
UAE Gold Rate on February 3: Check new rates of 18k, 22k, 24k gold
Swiggy to Bandhan Bank: 6 stocks to buy for long, short term gains
Gold Price Today DROPS on Basant Panchami: Check 24k Gold Rates Feb 3
Amwill Healthcare to Ken Enterprises: 6 IPO's opening next week