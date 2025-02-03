Business

Green Energy stock: Waaree Energies share price target reduced

Renewable Energy Stock Decline

Waaree Energies recently released its third-quarter results. The stock has experienced a significant decline on Monday, February 3, trading over 4% lower at 2,301.90 by 10 am.

Waaree Energies Share Price Update

On Saturday, February 1, Waaree Energies shares closed with a 0.32% gain at Rs 2401.35, trading around Rs 2,302 on Monday, February 3.

Waaree Energies Share: 'Reduce' Rating

Following the December quarter results, brokerage firm Kotak Securities has given a 'Reduce' rating to Waaree Energies' stock, indicating a potential price decrease.

Why Waaree Energies Share Price May Fall

According to Kotak Securities' report, the company exceeded profit expectations this quarter. 

Waaree Energies Share Price Target

Kotak Securities recommends reducing holdings in Waaree Energies. A price movement between -5% and +5% is anticipated over the next 12 months.

Waaree Energies Share Price Future Outlook

Kotak Securities has given a positive outlook for the company's future, particularly once concerns regarding US operations are addressed.

Brokerage Advice on Green Energy Stocks

Kotak Securities advises caution in the renewable energy sector. Despite the sector's positive outlook, potential risks exist.

Waaree Energies Share High/Low Levels

Waaree Energies' 52-week high is Rs 3,743, and its 52-week low is Rs 2,026.

Note

Consult your market expert before making any investment decisions.

