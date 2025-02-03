Swiggy to Bandhan Bank: 6 stocks to buy for long, short term gains

Business
Axis Direct recommends buying Swiggy shares with a 15-day target price of ₹489 and a stop-loss of ₹413
Axis Direct recommends buying KRN Heat Exchanger with a 15-day target of ₹955 and a stop-loss of ₹810
Axis Direct is bullish on Godrej Industries, setting a 15-day target of ₹993 with a stop-loss of ₹877
Axis Direct recommends Symphony with a 15-day target of ₹1,443 and a stop-loss of ₹1,255
Axis Direct gives a buy rating to Equinox India with a 15-day target of ₹169 and a stop-loss of ₹145
Despite weak quarterly results, Bandhan Bank is recommended for the long term. Jefferies, CLSA, and Macquarie give target prices of ₹185, ₹220, and ₹220 respectively
Consult your market expert before making any investment decisions
