Income Tax Calculation: Everything you need to know for FY 2025-26

Key Announcement

No tax on income up to Rs 12 lakh under the new tax regime.
Salaried taxpayers: No tax up to Rs 12.75 lakh (including Rs 75,000 standard deduction).

Revised Tax Slabs & Rates

Income up to Rs 4 lakh – Nil
Rs 4 lakh - Rs 8 lakh – 5%
Rs 8 lakh - Rs 12 lakh – 10%

Revised Tax Slabs & Rates

Rs 12 lakh - Rs 16 lakh – 15%
Rs 16 lakh - Rs 20 lakh – 20%
Rs 20 lakh - Rs 24 lakh – 25%
Above Rs 24 lakh – 30%

How Will Taxpayers Benefit?

Taxpayers earning up to Rs 12 lakh will pay zero tax due to slab reductions and rebate.
The new regime will provide more disposable income for middle-class taxpayers.

Estimated Tax Savings at Different Income Levels

For Rs 12 lakh: Tax reduced to Rs 60,000 from Rs 80,000 – a savings of Rs 80,000.
For Rs 16 lakh: Tax reduced to Rs 1.2 lakh from Rs 1.7 lakh – a savings of Rs 50,000.

Estimated Tax Savings at Different Income Levels

For Rs 20 lakh income: Tax reduced to Rs 2 lakh from Rs 2.9 lakh – a savings of ₹90,000.
For Rs 24 lakh income: Tax reduced to Rs 3 lakh from Rs 4.1 lakh – a savings of ₹1.1 lakh.

Additional Benefits

Income of up to Rs 1 lakh per month (excluding capital gains) is now tax-free.
Marginal tax relief applies for those slightly exceeding Rs 12 lakh.

