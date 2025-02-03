UAE Gold Rate on February 3: Check new rates of 18k, 22k, 24k gold

Business
1 gm: AED 314 (Rs 7,453)
8 gm: AED 2,512 (Rs 59,623)
10 gm: AED 3,140 (Rs 74,529)
100 gm: AED 31,400 (Rs 7,45,288)
1 gm: AED 339 (Rs 8,046)
8 gm: AED 2,712 (Rs 64,370)
10 gm: AED 3,390 (Rs 80,463)
100 gm: AED 33,900 (Rs 8,04,627)
1 gm: AED 256.90 (Rs 6,098)
8 gm: AED 2,055.20 (Rs 48,781)
10 gm: AED 2,569 (Rs 60,976)
100 gm: AED 25,690 (Rs 6,09,760)
Swiggy to Bandhan Bank: 6 stocks to buy for long, short term gains
Gold Price Today DROPS on Basant Panchami: Check 24k Gold Rates Feb 3
Amwill Healthcare to Ken Enterprises: 6 IPO's opening next week
Zomato to Eicher Motors: 4 Stocks to Buy THIS Basant Panchami