UAE Gold Rate on February 3: Check new rates of 18k, 22k, 24k gold

Image credits: our own

22 Carat Gold Price Per Gram

1 gm: AED 314 (Rs 7,453)

8 gm: AED 2,512 (Rs 59,623)

10 gm: AED 3,140 (Rs 74,529)

100 gm: AED 31,400 (Rs 7,45,288)
 

Image credits: our own

24 Carat Gold Rate Per Gram

1 gm: AED 339 (Rs 8,046)

8 gm: AED 2,712 (Rs 64,370)

10 gm: AED 3,390 (Rs 80,463)

100 gm: AED 33,900 (Rs 8,04,627)
 

Image credits: our own

18 Carat Gold Rate Per Gram

1 gm: AED 256.90 (Rs 6,098)

8 gm: AED 2,055.20 (Rs 48,781)

10 gm: AED 2,569 (Rs 60,976)

100 gm: AED 25,690 (Rs 6,09,760)
 

Image credits: Freepik

