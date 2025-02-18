SBI to Bharti Airtel: Top 7 stocks to watch on February 18, 2025

Business
SBI Card has appointed Salila Pandey as MD and CEO from April 1 for a two-year term. It declared a ₹2.5 dividend, with shares closing at ₹850.90 on Monday.
Zomato has launched an AI-powered customer support platform globally and plans more SaaS offerings through Zomato Labs.
Indian Continent Investment may sell a 0.8% stake in Airtel via a block deal on Tuesday, with an offer price of ₹1,658.80 per share, according to media reports.
The company's profit for the December quarter rose 56% to ₹528.4 crore, up from ₹338.7 crore last year. Income increased by 22% to ₹3,364.9 crore.
Auto component maker UNO Minda Limited said it has signed a deal with Suzhou Inovance Automotive Co Ltd and Inovance Automotive (HK) Investment Co Ltd.
Anant Raj's subsidiary Anant Raj Cloud has partnered with CSC Data Services India to provide data center and cloud services to government departments and private organizations.
The company reported an 11% year-on-year increase in passenger traffic for January, totaling 1.06 crore. Month-on-month, traffic decreased by 2%. Shares closed at ₹70.60 on Monday.
