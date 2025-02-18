Business

SBI to Bharti Airtel: Top 7 stocks to watch on February 18, 2025

1. SBI Card Share

SBI Card has appointed Salila Pandey as MD and CEO from April 1 for a two-year term. It declared a ₹2.5 dividend, with shares closing at ₹850.90 on Monday.

2. Zomato Share

Zomato has launched an AI-powered customer support platform globally and plans more SaaS offerings through Zomato Labs.

Image credits: freepik

3. Bharti Airtel Share

Indian Continent Investment may sell a 0.8% stake in Airtel via a block deal on Tuesday, with an offer price of ₹1,658.80 per share, according to media reports.

4. ABB India Share

The company's profit for the December quarter rose 56% to ₹528.4 crore, up from ₹338.7 crore last year. Income increased by 22% to ₹3,364.9 crore.

5. UNO Minda Share

Auto component maker UNO Minda Limited said it has signed a deal with Suzhou Inovance Automotive Co Ltd and Inovance Automotive (HK) Investment Co Ltd.

6. Anant Raj Share

Anant Raj's subsidiary Anant Raj Cloud has partnered with CSC Data Services India to provide data center and cloud services to government departments and private organizations.

7. GMR Airports Share

The company reported an 11% year-on-year increase in passenger traffic for January, totaling 1.06 crore. Month-on-month, traffic decreased by 2%. Shares closed at ₹70.60 on Monday.

Note

Always consult your market expert before making any kind of investment.

HDFC to TVS: 10 Indian brands and their full forms you never knew!

Saudi Arabia Gold Rate on Feb 17: Rate of 22k 8 gm gold again RISES

Godfrey Philips to GSK Pharma: Top 10 gainer stocks to watch on Feb 17

UAE Gold Rate on February 17: Rate of 22k 8gm gold RISES; Check